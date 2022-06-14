Russian and Belarusian players will be allowed to compete at the US Open this year but only under a neutral flag. the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said in an official statement on Tuesday. Players from Russia and Belarus are not being allowed to compete at the Wimbledon 2022 later this month.

USTA Statement Regarding Russian and Belarusian Players: — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 14, 2022

