Venus Williams screamed out in pain after she injured her already strapped knee while slipping and falling down on the grass court during her first-round match in Wimbledon 2023 against Elina Svitolina. Making her 24th Wimbledon appearance, the tennis veteran slipped and went down near the net on the court. But the 43-year-old did not let that stop her as she returned to action soon after taking an injury time out. Williams eventually went on to lose the match in straight sets. Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Win on Day 1 at Wimbledon; Advance With Straight Set Victories.

Venus Williams Suffers Knee Injury

Venus Williams went down on the court after slipping near the net. She returned to play after taking an injury timeout. pic.twitter.com/h3zXL7Evc1 — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)