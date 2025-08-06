Following her 6-2 loss across both sets against Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina faced unwanted, abusive, and horrific online response. The 30-year-old Ukrainian tennis player received abusive messages online from the bettors, filled with hate, following her exit from the quarter-final of the women's singles at the National Bank Open 2025. Elina Svitolina responded to the abusive, hate-filled messages she got, writing on her story, “To all the bettors: I'm a mom before I'm an athlete. The way you talk to women - to mothers - is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your messages, they'd be disgusted...”. Svitolina also posted some abusive messages she received from the bettors. Clara Tauson Stuns Madison Keys To Reach National Bank Open 2025 Semifinals, Sets Up Clash With Naomi Osaka.

Elina Svitolina Responds To Abusive Bettors:

Elina Svitolina showed the abusive & horrific messages she received from bettors after her loss to Naomi Osaka in Montreal. Her response to them: “To all the bettors: I'm a mom before I'm an athlete. The way you talk to women - to mothers - is SHAMEFUL. If your moms saw your… pic.twitter.com/nG7jA87Bw3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 6, 2025

