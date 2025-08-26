Venus Williams will take on Karolina Muchova in a first-round match in the women's singles competition at the US Open 2025 on Tuesday, August 26. The Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova match will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and it is set to underway approximately at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Despite being 45, the seven-time Grand Slam champion had earlier been given a wildcard to compete in singles competition at the US Open 2025. In India, the US Open 2025 broadcast rights are with Star Sports Network and fans are likely to find the Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova live telecast on its channels. In case of an online viewing option, fans can watch Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova, US Open 2025 live streaming on JioHotstar, but after purchasing a subscription. Angry Daniil Medvedev Smashes His Racquet Multiple Times, Destroys It Completely After Being Knocked Out of US Open 2025 With Loss to Benjamin Bonzi (Watch Video).

Venus Williams vs Karolina Muchova

Two-time semifinalist vs. two-time champion 🍿 pic.twitter.com/RvX9MP2kqZ — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 21, 2025

