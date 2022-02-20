Norway ended at the summit of the medal tally at the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Germany and People's Republic of China finished second and third respectively.

See Full Medal Tally and All Winners Here:

That’s it! We’re fresh out of #Beijing2022 medals! And you can recap who won every single one right here. 👇 — Olympics (@Olympics) February 20, 2022

