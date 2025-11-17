The Italy National Football Team would go up against the Norway National Football Team in a Group I clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Monday, November 17. The Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match is set to be played at the iconic San Siro in Milan and it will get underway at 1:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the broadcast rights of FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network and fans can likely find the Italy vs Norway live telecast on its channels. However, fans can watch the Italy vs Norway FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers match on the Sony Liv app and website, but only after having a subscription. Guatemala Kitman Breaks Down in Tears While Continuing to Work After Team Misses Out on FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot With Loss to Panama (Watch Video).

Italy vs Norway

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)