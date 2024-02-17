In a major turn of events The Rock who is also known as the 'People's Champion' has turned into a heel on Friday Night Smackdown. The Rock was seen talking in a way that has never been seen in the last few years and has even turned to the crowd as he has now joined and has aligned with 'The Bloodline'. The Rock came back to fight Roman Reigns but because the crowd demanded Cody Rhodes, The Rock turned down. Seth Rollins Offers to Be Cody Rhodes' 'Shield' Against The Rock and Roman Reigns With WrestleMania 40 Approaching (Watch Video).

Have a Look at Rock Turning Heel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

The Rock blames the WWE Universe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

IF YA SMELLLLL WHAT THE BLOODLINE IS COOKIN

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

