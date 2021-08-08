PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Athletes for Their stupendous Performance at Tokyo Olympics 2020:

As #Tokyo2020 draws to a close, I would like to congratulate the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the games. They personified the best of skill, teamwork and dedication. Every athlete who represented India is a champion. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2021

