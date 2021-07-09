Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, his third bout against Deontay Wilder is all set for postponement.

BREAKING: Per source, Tyson Fury was one of the people in his camp who tested positive for Covid-19 and the fight with Wilder is postponed. New date TBA. I’ve been told Fury got one vaccine dose but never got the 2nd. At least 3 others in camp also positive. #boxing #FuryWilder3 — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 8, 2021

