In a massive development, Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from professional boxing. In a video which he shared on social media, the 36-year-old made this announcement. "Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet. I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It's been a blast, I've loved every single minute of it and I'm going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side," the former heavyweight champion said. However, the reason for him making a reference to Dick Turpin, an English robber in the 18th century, is unknown. This surprising decision comes weeks after he lost his rematch to Oleksandr Usyk on December 21. Boxer Nishant Dev Turns Professional, World Championship Bronze Medallist Joins Matchroom Boxing.

