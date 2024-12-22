In a high-profile boxing rematch, Oleksandr Usyk defended all of his three world titles successfully against challenger Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. Oleksandr remains the WBA, WBO, and WBC Heavyweight champion after gaining a unanimous decision over former heavyweight title holder Fury. All the judges gave a collective score of 116-112 in favour of Usyk, who remains unbeaten (23-0) and has cemented his place as an undisputed champion in the boxing world. Conor McGregor Announces Boxing Match Against Logan Paul in India Before Octagon Return (See Post).

Oleksandr Usyk Remains Champion

USYK DOES IT AGAIN! 👑 🥊 Oleksandr Usyk beats Tyson Fury by unanimous decision to stay undefeated 💥#UsykFury2 x #RiyadhSeason | Live on Sky Sports Box Office pic.twitter.com/MKGkHkx3L1 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 21, 2024

