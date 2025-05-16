For the third year in a row, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes in their top 10 list for 2025. This is the fifth time Ronaldo has topped the list of the highest-paid in the world, with his current estimate being USD 275 million. Only Floyd Mayweather has ever earned more than Ronaldo's current worth. Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, Boxer Tyson Fury, Footballer Dak Prescott, and Argentina's Lionel Messi round off an impressive top-five list for 2025. Check the full list below. Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Elder Son Cristiano Jr For Portugal U-15 Debut, Star Footballer Extends Praise As He Says 'Very Proud of You' (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Reigns At Top Continues

Introducing the World’s Highest-Paid Athletes 2025 SEE LIST: https://t.co/MBFbaL38s5 (Illustration: Neil Jamieson for Forbes) pic.twitter.com/Z0CjoRqPcR — Forbes (@Forbes) May 15, 2025

