When asked about possible fight and opponent for the UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, the CEO confirmed that the plans are being laid for the bout in summer with Tom Aspinall seen as the opponent for the Jones. With 28 wins from 30 matches, Jones is seen as greatest MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter. Tom Aspinall also has a strong record of 15 wins from 18 matches in heavyweight category. White also confirmed that Alex Pereira will be fighting the winner of Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall match. While the details are bout are yet to be confirmed, fans are excited by the news already. Watch the video below. UFC CEO Dana White Confirms New Boxing League, Seals Saudi Deal For Mega Event (Watch Video).

UFC CEO Dana White Hints at Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall Bout

Dana White said the plan is to make Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall this summer with Alex Pereira fighting the winner 😳 pic.twitter.com/JuC0oEAnaY — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 6, 2025

