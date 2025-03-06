Success of UFC and WWE over the years attracted interest from the Saudi Arabia where the Kingdom is currently expanding in the sports ventures with Golf, Tennis and mnay other major sporting events already under its wings. In a joint statement. Alalshikh and TKO said they had agreed a "multi-year partnership to establish a new boxing promotion". Owner of WWE and UFC after the mega merger, TKO Group Holdings launched a new boxing promotion backed by investment from Saudi Arabia. Dana white signed the deal with Saudi Arabia's general entertainment authority Turki Alalshikh as he shared the video on social media announcing new boxing league for intense action. Watch the video below. The format of the league and board is yet to be revealed. Ilia Topuria’s Manager Roasts Islam Makhachev’s Manager After His ‘Too Small’ Comment Over Potential UFC Lightweight Championship Match, Says ‘I Wouldn’t Want My Client to Fight Ilia Topuria Either’ (Watch Video).

UFC CEO Dana White Confirms New Boxing League

BOOOOOOM!!!!! Boxing here we come pic.twitter.com/XBRBT5mr3P — danawhite (@danawhite) March 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)