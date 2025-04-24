Prevention is better than cure, and Multan Sultans' wicketkeeper Usman Khan followed this motto during MS vs IU PSL 2025 match, where the glovesman asked bowler Ubaid Shah to keep his distance during a wicket celebration, having tasted the youngster's wraith in an earlier match. Shah managed to hit Usman's head during a wicket celebration during the LQ vs MS PSL 2025 match on April 22, which left the wicketkeeper in pain. Colin Munro, Iftikhar Ahmed Engage In Verbal Duel After New Zealand Batter Accuses Pakistan All-Rounder of Chucking During MS vs IU PSL 2025 Match (Watch Video)

Usman Khan Asks Ubaid Shah To Keep a Distance

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)