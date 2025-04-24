Chucking is illegal in cricket. However, on most occasions, it is the spinner who comes under the scanner, as witnessed during the MS vs IU PSL 2025 match, where all-rounder Itfikhar Ahmed was accused of chucking by opener Colin Munro. Islamabad United opener, Munro, after playing a dot ball, signed to the umpire about Ahmed chucking, to which the bowler did not take lightly, and first confronted the leg-umpire, and then proceeded to engage in a verbal duel with Munro. Both players were seen having a heated exchange as the umpires and other MS cricketers disrupted the tension.

Colin Munro and Iftikhar Ahmed Engage in Heated Exchange

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)