Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore will wear a special blue jersey for the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will also raise money for oxygen amid the coronavirus crisis.

RCB has identified key areas where much needed help is required immediately in healthcare infrastructure related to Oxygen support in Bangalore and other cities, and will be making a financial contribution towards this. pic.twitter.com/jS5ndZR8dt — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2021

