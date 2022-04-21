Ishan Kishan was left stunned by a scorching yorker by Mukesh Choudhary during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2022 clash against Chennai Super Kings on April 21, Thursday. Kishan completely missed the delivery, playing the wrong line and the ball uprooted the off-stump, leaving him off-balance and on the ground.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)