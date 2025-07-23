The WNBA All-Star 2025 match, played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, garnered an average of 2.2 million viewers this year, making it the second WNBA All-Star Game to draw more than 2 million viewers. However, despite such high figures, the WNBA All-Star 2025 match saw a 36% drop in viewership compared to 3.4 million on ESPN in 2024, the network said on Tuesday. The WNBA All-Star 2025 match became the second most-watched All-Star game, but faced a sharp decline. Media experts speculate that the ratings must have declined because Indiana Fever sharpshooter Caitlin Clark withdrew from the game due to a groin injury. The WNBA All-Star 2023 match had only 850,000 viewers. Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark Spotted in Stands During Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans NFL Playoffs 2024-25 Game (Watch Video).

Official WNBA All-Star 2025 Viewership

ESPN, ABC & @DisneyPlus scored historic viewership for the '25 #WNBAAllStar Weekend 👏 Skills Challenge & 3-Point Contest 🏀 1.3M avg. viewers WNBA All-Star Game 🏀 2.2M avg. viewers pic.twitter.com/D4nr20k5Pe — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)