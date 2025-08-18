The Indiana Fever have won 99-93 against the Connecticut Sun in the WNBA 2025, making a remarkable comeback. But despite the win, there are worries, as star player Sophie Cunningham picked up a brutal injury during the match. Sophie Cunningham suffered a knee injury after Connecticut Sun's Bria Hartley fell on her legs during an aggressive drive towards the basket. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the situation ever since she left the field trembling in pain, after falling, clutching her knee, before the staff came for aid. However, there has been no official update on the extent of the injury. It has been learned that an MRI has been scheduled. Sophie Cunningham Gets Hit by Sex Toy During WNBA Games: Why Are People Throwing Dildos at the Game? Third Incident in a Row, Here’s What You Should Know About the Sick Trend.

Sophie Cunningham Heading Out:

Sophie Cunningham heads to the locker room after this Hartley pass and crash on her right leg. Oh my god 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZTTPYnhkTs — AK (@Sudharsan_AK10) August 17, 2025

Sophie Cunningham Suffers Brutal Blow

WNBA Officiating Is A Joke: There’s no other way to put it! The constant mauling of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham is out of hand! Cunningham got taken out by a falling Bria Hartley with a knee injury. Indiana rallied from 21 down to beat the Sun 99–93 in OT! That is the… pic.twitter.com/j0oH9wDquo — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) August 17, 2025

