Defending Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs topped their division in the NFL 2024-25 season and took on Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs. The side advanced to the conference championship with a 23-14 win over the Texans. Patrick Mahomes starred in the game with Travis Kelce also scoring a touchdown in the match. Many celebrities attended the game with the most notable attendees in the stands - star singer Taylor Swift and WNBA star Caitlin Clark. Watch the video below. Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Marriage on Cards! Close Friend Reveals ‘Good News’ For Swifties and Fans of NFL Super Bowl Winner.

Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark in Stands During Kansas City Chiefs vs Houston Texans NFL Playoffs 2024-25 Game

