While the 2025 NBA All-Star games are just days away, fans won’t have the newest addition to the mega event - WNBA star facing the NBA star in the three-point shooting contest. Last year Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu faced each other in the All star game and idea was to add one more pair – Klay Thompson and Caitlin Clark. Since Clark refused to participate, the event was considered to be between Steph and Sabrina again. But as per current update the NBA has decided to drop the Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shooting Contest is called off in the NBA All-star 2025 games following mixed response to the same. NBA All-Star 2025: Trae Young, Kyrie Irving Replace Inured Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis Ahead of Mega Event

No Stephen Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu 3-Point Shooting Contest at NBA All-Star 2025

Stephen Curry & Sabrina Ionescu 3PT Contest at All-Star weekend has been CANCELED. “We weren’t able to land on a plan we thought would raise the bar off of last year’s special moment,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said. “We all agreed not to proceed." pic.twitter.com/kH8rb5kVOp — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) February 13, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)