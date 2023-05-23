The wrestlers’ protests seem to grow stronger with another passing day as in another news development, grappler Vinesh Phogat in front of the media told that on May 28, 2023, Sunday, the female wrestlers are going to hold a peaceful women’s Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament. A video of the same has surfaced wherein Vinesh is pleading to support them and help them get justice.

Women Grapplers to Organise Maha Panchayat on May 28 In Front of New Parliament Building

#WATCH | We have decided to hold a peaceful women's Maha Panchayat in front of the new Parliament on 28th May: Wrestler Vinesh Phogat pic.twitter.com/O2WPu7AFhw — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)