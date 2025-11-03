Vinesh Phogat sent a powerful message on 'womanhood' after India won the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title. On November 2 in Navi Mumbai, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India Women's National Cricket Team outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to win the ICC Women's World Cup for the very first time in history, becoming just the fourth nation to win the prestigious tournament. Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler-turned-politician, took to X and wrote, "Feeding my baby at midnight and watching India’s women conquer the world, that’s what womanhood looks like. Strength in every form.!!!" India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 title win is going to usher in a new era of women's cricket in the country. ‘Naa Lega Koi Panga… Rahega Sabse Upar Tiranga’ India Women’s Cricket Team Unveils Victory Song After Maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Glory (Watch Video).

Vinesh Phogat's Powerful 'Womanhood' Message After India's ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Triumph

Feeding my baby at midnight and watching India’s women conquer the world, that’s what womanhood looks like. Strength in every form.!!! 💙👑🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fGEekAFGYr — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) November 2, 2025

