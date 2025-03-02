No one expected this turn of events as John Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes. The Rock, trying to get Cody Rhodes under his wings asked for his ‘Soul’ but the Undisputed Champion declined the ‘offer’. But John Cena, the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber 2025 proved to be the surprise package as he joined The Rock and attacked the WWE Champion. The 16-time World Champions has embraced his dark side, turns 'heel' in one of the most shocking plot twists of all time. It is important to note that, John Cena vs Cody Rhodes match is confirmed at the WrestleMania 41. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Results And Highlights: John Cena Wins Men’s Elimination Chamber Match, Bianca Belair Stands Tall in Women’s Division; Jade Cargill, Randy Orton Return and Other Highlights of PLE Event.

John Cena Turns Heel and Leaves Cody Rhodes Bloodied

20 YEARS IN THE MAKING JOHN CENA JUST TURNED HEEL AFTER WINNING THE ELIMINATION CHAMBER pic.twitter.com/F6Qc3tI5Ky — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 2, 2025

