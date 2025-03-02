The WWE’s second PLE of the years - Elimination Chamber 2025 provided all he excitement and entertainment with few storylines getting a massive updates and new stories starting to gain some shape. The event took place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and was the final premium live event before WrestleMania 41. ‘Road to WrestleMania’, as it is famed had two winners – John Cena and Bianca Belair confirming their places in the main event for the April’s PLE. Check out detailed results and highlights of the WWE Elimination Chamber matches below. ‘Your Dad Had A Poster Of Me On His Wall’: Trish Stratus References Family in Crowd While Talking About Generational Impact She Has During WWE Friday Night Smackdown Episode (Watch Video).

John Cena wins Men's Elimination Chamber match

With six men – John Cena, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre eyeing a shot at the championship in the WrestleMania the power-packed match, Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre started the match with McIntyre having an early advantage over Rollins. Damian Priest entered the mix and changed the dynamics. Rest of the participants entered the ring one after another as the Pod doors opened. McIntyre became the first man eliminated shortly after attacking Cena, who had just entered the match. Frustrated McIntyre attacked Priest and Logan Paul took advantage of the same and eliminated Priest.

Men's Elimination Chamber Match

🚨 JOHN CENA HAS WON THE ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH 🚨 SETH ROLLINS JUST COST CM PUNK 🤯 JOHN CENA IS WINNING HIS 17TH WORLD TITLE AT WRESTLEMANIA LFGGGGG 🔥🔥🔥#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/x9R11mvpJw — TribaI Wrestling (@TribalMegastar) March 2, 2025

Later CM Punk wasted little time and hit his finishing move to put down Paul to eliminate him. It was just three men in the ring and Rollins was outdone by the ‘timely’ partnership between Cen and CM Punk. Angered Rollins then stomp Punk's face into the mat. Cena applies his STF submission on Punk to win the match. Cena will now head to WrestleMania 41 and challenge for Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event against Cody Rhodes.

Bianca Belair Women's Elimination Chamber match

Six women wrestlers with aim to be part of the WrestleMania main event entered the match. It had many former champions like Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Bayley. But the match started with a surprise return of Jade Cargill who eliminated Naomi making it a five-women contest. One by one, the competitors emerged from the pods until all of them were in the ring. Bayley was focused on Perez. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Jade Cargill Makes Surprise Return, Viciously Attacks Naomi During Women’s Chamber Match (Watch Video).

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

The next sequence resulted in the elimination of Perez. She ran into a Code Breaker from Morgan that set up Alexa Bliss for a Twisted Bliss and got the pin. Out of the three remaining Wrestlers, Bliss was then surprised by Morgan’s tactics as Liv rolled her up to leave two people in the ring. In the end, Belair’s KOD handed her the final say.

Unsanctioned match: Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens

One of the brutal matches in the WWE Elimination chamber 2025 was between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Friends turned into foes went after each other as to settle their ‘score’. The match was not only unsanctioned but pure chaos with Kevin Owens getting the victory. Chairs, Barbed wires, and all the available tools were used to harm each other but after series of Powerbombs Owens claimed the victory. But the ending had a silver inning to it with the return of Randy Orton. WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Randy Orton Returns, Punishes Kevin Owens with RKO (Watch Video).

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus vs. Nia Jax and Candice LeRae

In the match decided on the SmackDown event, it looked like a one sided affair with Nia Jax overpowering her opponents. Though Stratton and Trish had a good start, Jax began to take control of the match, and she happened to do so on Stratus.

Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus

But late in the match, Stratus was able to regain composure and did a stunning Stratusfaction off the top rope on Nia. Stratus got the champion in, and she landed the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Jax and got the pin.

