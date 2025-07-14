The first-ever all-women's professional wrestling event, WWE Evolution 2025, will take place in Atlanta, Georgia, and will see the best of the past, present, and future talents from the female roster of World Wrestling Entertainment. The WWE Evolution 2 will be held at State Farm Arena on July 12 (July 13 in India) and start at 4:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, WWE Evolution 2025 will not be available for TV viewing options in India due to the lack of an official broadcast partner. However, fans can find online streaming viewing options on Netflix, who holds the digital rights for WWE programming and will provide live streaming of Evolution 2 at the cost of a subscription. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 11: The Wyatt Sicks Becomes New Tag Team Champions and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE Evolution 2 Live Streaming

#WWEEvolution hone wala hai EPIC! 🤩 🏆 Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus - WWE Women’s Title Match 👊 Jade Cargill vs. Naomi - No Holds Barred Match 👀 Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss join the Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4-Way Match Tune in on July 14 at 4:30 AM on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/ufaJg7sqAO — WWE India (@WWEIndia) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)