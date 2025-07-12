The July 11th episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown was filled with twists and turns, and fans saw intense ring action. The show was aired live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Multiple Superstars Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, Solo Sikoa, Chelsea Green, and WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton were advertised for this week's Friday Night SmackDown. Who Is The Current WWE Universal Champion? Does The Title Still Exist?

This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw the latest development for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event as well as the all-women's PLE, Evolution. Wrestling stars, who are set to brawl at the Saturday Night's Event, met for the final time on the Blue Brand. But, for now, read below for more details of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, July 12.

LA Knight's Opening Segment

LA Knight opened the SmackDown, and he was met with Seth Rollins' wiseman, Paul Heyman. LA Knight and Paul Heyman had a brief exchange as Knight is set to clash with Seth Rollins at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The duo was interrupted by Solo Sikoa, and MFT came down, and Heyman left quickly from the ring. After a verbal argument, LA Knight was attacked before Jimmy Uso saved him. Before Nick Aldis announced a tag team match between Solo Sikoa and J.C. Matteo against LA Knight and Jimmy Uso.

Fatal 4-Way Women's Match

The July 11th episode of WWE SmackDown's first match was a women's Fatal 4-Way between Roxanne Perez vs Sol Ruca vs Alexa Bliss vs Kairi Sane. The Fatal 4-Way thrilled fans as all other team members involved in the Fatal 4-Way WWE Women's Tag Team Title at Evolution 2 were present ringside. In the end, Alexa Bliss delivered her go-to move, Sister Abigail DDT, on Kairi Sane to pick up the win.

WWE Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits defended their WWE Tag Team Titles against the Wyatt Sicks members, Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis. The match was full of action, packed with both sides giving one counterpunch after another. This match led to huge cheers from fans in the WWE Arena. Towards the end, Wyatt Sicks member Erick Rowan interfered and allowed Gacy and Lumis to connect a combination move to become the new Tag Team Champions. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, July 7: LA Knight Sneak Attacks Seth Rollins, Goldberg Knocks Gunther Out, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Jelly Roll's Segment

Jelly Roll made his appearance in this week's SmackDown. Roll was set to perform for his hometown fans of Nashville before Logan Paul interrupted him. The Viper, Randy Orton, came out next and fired verbal shots at Logan Paul for insulting Jelly Roll. The segment got heated up when Drew McIntyre entered. He delivered a Claymore to The Viper. Logan Paul tried to attack Randy Orton, but Jelly stopped him.

LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa & J.C. Matteo

The main event of the July 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown was a tag team match of LA Knight & Jimmy Uso vs Solo Sikoa & J.C. Matteo. It was an intense battle that thrilled fans. Towards the end, Paul Heyman was seen in the timekeeper's area, which distracted Solo Sikoa. Jimmy Uso saw a golden chance and rolled Solo Sikoa up for the pin. The MFT chased Jummy Uso to the back, but LA Knight took his revenge and attacked Solo Sikoa with a BFT. However, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed came out to deliver a deadly spear and the Tsunami to end this week's Friday Night SmackDown.

