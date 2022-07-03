WWE Money in The Bank (MITB) 2022 took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check the WWE Money in The Bank full results below. Apart from men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder matches, four other contests took place as well.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Result: Liv Morgan defeated Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriquez and Lacey Evans
LIV MORGAN DID IT!!!@YaOnlyLivvOnce has won the #MITB contract! pic.twitter.com/Ic4EWkDD49
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
United States Championship Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Theory.
Smart or cowardly?@_Theory1 #MITB pic.twitter.com/WjyFeHQr8o
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Raw Women’s Championship Result: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella
An EST win at #MITB!@BiancaBelairWWE retains the #WWERaw #WomensTitle. pic.twitter.com/veWAPselfB
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Result: The Usos defeated The Street Profits
😲😲😲😲😲😲😲😲@WWEUsos #MITB pic.twitter.com/kU8r43fiD7
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
SmackDown Women’s Champion Result: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya ad then Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey.
YOU DE-SERVE IT!
AND YOU EARNED IT!@YaOnlyLivvOnce #MITB pic.twitter.com/5Q2VjeH0OF
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Result: Theory defeated Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Sheamus.
THEORY IS MR. #MITB!@_Theory1 wins!!! pic.twitter.com/AXg3cn1fvt
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2022
