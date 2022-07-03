WWE Money in The Bank (MITB) 2022 took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. You can check the WWE Money in The Bank full results below. Apart from men’s and women’s Money in the Bank Ladder matches, four other contests took place as well.

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Result: Liv Morgan defeated Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Raquel Rodriquez and Lacey Evans

United States Championship Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Theory.

Raw Women’s Championship Result: Bianca Belair defeated Carmella

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Result: The Usos defeated The Street Profits

SmackDown Women’s Champion Result: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya ad then Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey.

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match Result: Theory defeated Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss, Omos, Riddle, Sami Zayn, Seth “Freakin” Rollins and Sheamus.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)