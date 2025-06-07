The high-voltage Friday night WWE SmackDown for June 6, 2025, is all set to start at the scheduled venue: Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, California. MITB contenders will play on the same day, at the same venue as Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Giulia represent the women. The famous Seth Rollins, Solo Sikoa, El Grande Americano, Penta, LA Knight, and Andrade will be present on the men's side. The Friday night WWE SmackDown for June 6 will begin in India at the usual 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on June 7. Fans looking for live telecast viewing options of the WWE SmackDown will unfortunately not have the option due to the absence of an official broadcaster. However, fans in India will get live streaming viewing options for the Friday night WWE SmackDown on the Netflix app and website. WWE RAW Results and Highlights Today, June 2: Seth Rollins Denies CM Punk MITB Spot, Money in the Bank Qualifiers, and Other Results on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Friday Night WWE SmackDown

What will happen when all of the #MITB Ladder Match competitors are under one roof tomorrow night on #SmackDown? 📍 BAKERSFIELD 🎟️ https://t.co/19zCHHL8Cy pic.twitter.com/967YhS1gu8 — WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)