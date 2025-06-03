This week's WWE RAW featured two high-voltage Money in the Bank (MITB) qualifying triple-threat matches. In the high-stakes matches, CM Punk brawled against AJ Styles and El Grande Americano. In a women's qualifying match, Liv Morgan faced off against Stephanie Vaquer and Ivy Nile. Lyra Valkyria also delivered a powerful message ahead of the showdown with Becky Lynch. The triple-threat action between AJ Styles, CM Punk and l Grande Americano saw the interruption of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, who pulled CM Punk out and attacked him. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso arrived to rescue, sparking a ringside brawl. However, El Grande Americano emerged the winner and booked his place for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Below are the highlights of this week's Monday Night Raw. WWE Money in the Bank 2025: Date, Time in IST, Match Card, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know.

WWE RAW Results and Highlights, June 2

