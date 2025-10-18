WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to have another exciting episode on October 17. The episode is set to be aired from the SAP Center in San Jose, California and it will start at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes is set to make an appearance and the show is also set to witness Drew McIntyre take on Jacob Fatu among other matches. Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch WWE SmackDown live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option as they can watch WWE SmackDown live streaming on Netflix app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. John Cena Last Match: Tickets for 17-Time World Champion's Final Match on Sale Now, Here's How to Buy.

WWE SmackDown GM Says What Fans Can Expect to See on October 17 Episode

BREAKING NEWS@RealNickAldis gives us a preview of tomorrow night’s SmackDown in San Jose! 📺 FRIDAY 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/nOnd17F30E — WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2025

