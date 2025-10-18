John Cena, the 17-time world champion, is bringing about an end to his year-long retirement tour on December 13 when he competes at Saturday Night's Main Event. The episode of Saturday Night's Main Event at the Capital One Arena, in Washington, DC, would be special as it will be the very last time that the Cenation leader would be involved in a match and already, there have been several speculations suggesting who his final opponent could be. However, here we are with information regarding the tickets. Fans can head to Ticketmaster to grab their tickets to watch John Cena's final match in the WWE on December 13. Although it is an episode of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and not any PLE (Premium Live Event), the fact that it would be John Cena's last match is itself set to cause a massive demand for the tickets for interested fans, can grab yours now! Why John Cena vs AJ Styles WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Match Was an Absolute Classic.

John Cena's Last Match Tickets, Here's How to Buy

The last time is now. Don't miss out. 🎟️ Tickets for @JohnCena's final match are on sale NOW: https://t.co/Lm4vzpwoUo pic.twitter.com/Jp99lLkmFv — WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2025

