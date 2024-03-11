WWE is set to host the biggest event in the professional wrestling industry that they host on an annual basis: WrestleMania. This year will mark the 40th edition of the WrestleMania spectacle. WWE has a tradition of honouring legends of WWE a night before WrestleMania at the show called the Hall of Fame. Muhammad Ali made his appearance at WrestleMania 1 and became the special guest referee of the main event match between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Important Stats, Live Streaming, Telecast, Venue, Date All You Need To Know About Boxing Match.

WWE to Induct Muhammad Ali in Hall of Fame Class of 2024

BREAKING: As reported by @Variety, Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the #WWEHOF Class of 2024! FULL DETAILS 👉 https://t.co/skGGOzPIgt pic.twitter.com/JoF08Y32IL — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2024

