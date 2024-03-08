While the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight announcement has taken the boxing world by surprise, it’s a reality that fans will witness on July 20. The fight was announced by Paul and confirmed by Tyson, Netflix – official streamer of the bout. While the dust after the storm is settling, we must look into the fight as neutral observers keeping our ‘preferences’ aside. Netflix Confirms Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Fight on July 20 at AT&T Stadium Dallas.

Jake Paul, once known for his YouTube stunts and social media presence, has unexpectedly emerged as a notable figure in the world of boxing. Despite initial scepticism from the boxing community, Paul has showcased surprising skill and determination inside the ring. With a string of victories against fellow YouTubers and professional athletes, Paul has garnered attention and respect for his dedication to the sport. His undeniable influence on the sport cannot be ignored. Jake Paul continues to challenge conventions and redefine expectations in the boxing world. He has a 9-1 record with six knockouts. His most recent win came on March 2 against Ryan Bourland with a first-round stoppage.

When we come to the “prominent names” in the Boxing world, there are very few unfamiliar with Mike Tyson. He is a legendary figure in the realm of boxing, epitomizes raw power and unparalleled ferocity in the ring. Rising to fame in the 1980s, Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history at the age of 20. His explosive punching power and intimidating presence struck fear into opponents worldwide. Throughout his career, Tyson amassed an impressive record, including 50 wins, with 44 by knockout. Notable victories include triumphs over Larry Holmes, Frank Bruno, and Michael Spinks. Tyson's legacy transcends his accomplishments; he remains an icon of boxing, revered for his dominance and lasting impact on the sport.Indian Professional Boxer Neeraj Goyat To Take On Jake Paul in Mega Card Boxing Event Following Altercation.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Important Stats

Although it is hard to predict the winner of any competitive fight between two talented athletes, a preview would help spectators analyze the match in a much better way. As far as the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight is concerned, Paul is young, and he's been training and fighting for years now – four years to be exact. He's got skills but lacks experience. Tyson is 57 years old, that's 30 years older than Paul who turned 27 in January. Tyson has fought many great battles and still is seen in great shape at his age. But then again he fought his last competitive match in 2005 – 19 years ago.

Jake Paul Mike Tyson Age in years 27 57 Height 6 Feet 1 inches 5 Feet 10 inches Weight 199 Pounds 220 Pounds Win Record 9-1 50-6 Turned Pro 2020 1985 Last Professional Match March 2, 2024 2005 Knock out wins 6 44

We don't know the ruleset yet, and that could change things slightly, but it probably won't affect the outcome all that much. Both athletes are vocal about their chances in the fight, but fans have to wait for the “big day”.

When is Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Boxing Fight? Know Date and Venue of the Bout

Mike Tyson will make a return to the ring in a Live Boxing match against Jake Paul on Saturday, July 20. The event will take place at AT&T Stadium - home of the Dallas Cowboys with a seating capacity of 80000 spectators.

Where to Watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Boxing Fight? Know Live Telecast and Streaming Details of the Bout

While the match has already generated a lot of fuzz around the world, sadly there will not be a live telecast of the historic match. Netflix has streaming rights of the match and as per Jake Paul's post, fan can watch Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson live streaming on Netflix for free.

