The NBA unveiled the rosters for the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game with many known personalities playing showcasing their talents on the hardwood. The NBA All-Star 2025 games will be played at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California on Friday, February 14. Among those celebrities will be Bayley, who was recently seen practicing basketball. Bayley received special gift from Stephen Curry also. After a heartbreak in the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 match, this could a refreshing change for former Champion. NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Drives Stranded Rookie Quinten Post Home After He Fails to Book Uber Late Night, Golden State Warriors Star Narrates Story (Watch Video).

WWE Wrestler Bayley to Play in 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Bayley Receives Special Gift From Stephen Curry

Bayley got a signed Steph Curry jersey 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xT4Yaylodp — Team Bayley (@TeamBayley_) February 4, 2025

