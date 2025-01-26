Golden State Warriors’ star guard Stephen Curry is known for his gameplay, 3-point shooting, and winner mentality on the court. Off-the-court also, the 4-time NBA Champion has shown many amazing things that won over fans. Now added to the ‘fan’ list is Quinten Post – the Golden State Warriors rookie on a two-way contract in the NBA 2024-25 season. He narrated the story that made him a fan of Steph’s nature in a press conference. He mentioned that he was stranded at the airport after failing to book a Uber for himself to head back home. But Steph volunteered to drop him at 3 am in the night. Watch the video below. Golden State Warriors will face the LA Lakers on January 25 in the NBA 2024-25 regular season. Noah Kahan, Zedd and The Chainsmokers Headline NBA All-Star 2025 Weekend, Flo Rida and NAV Also to Perform.

Rookie Quinten Post Sharing Story About Stephen Curry

"That's just the person he is. Great teammate." — Quinten on Stephen giving him a ride after a long road trip pic.twitter.com/RDpaWahddv — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 24, 2025

