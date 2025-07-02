A day after winning the ZIM vs SA 1st Test 2025, South Africa have been dealt a blow with captain Keshav Maharaj being ruled out of the second and final match, which starts on July 6. As announced via a social media post, Cricket South Africa stated that Maharaj suffered a left groin strain during Day 3 of the first Test while batting and will fly back home to reassess the injury. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder will take over the captain's role from Maharaj, who has been replaced by Senuran Muthusamy in the squad. Meanwhile, pacer Lungi Ngidi has been released from the squad owing to good performances from the fast bowling unit in the first Test. South Africa Defeat Zimbabwe By 328 Runs in 1st Test 2025; Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch Shine As Proteas Hand ZIM Their Heaviest Loss Against SA.

Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out of ZIM vs SA 2nd Test 2025

Proteas left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out of the second Test against Zimbabwe due to a left groin strain. The captain for the series sustained the injury while batting on day three of the first Test on Monday. He will return home for further assessment to… pic.twitter.com/Kn51qpgErH — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)