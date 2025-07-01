South Africa extend their winning run in Test cricket as they demolish Zimbabwe by 328 runs in the first Test match at Bulawayo. South Africa, who were playing without most of their senior players under the captaincy of Keshav Maharaj batted first and posted a score of 418/9 in the first innings. Lhuan-dre Pretorius scored a century and helped Proteas recover from a tough situation. Despite Sean Williams scoring a century, Zimbabwe could score only 251 in the first innings, conceding a heavy lead. Powered by Wiaan Mulder's 147 South Africa scored 369 in the second innings and set a target of 537 in front of Zimbabwe. It was a mammoth target and Zimbabwe were reduced to 82/6 in the last innings. It was Wellington Masakadza and Blessing Muzarabani who kept them afloat for some time. Zimbabwe's inning wrapped up on 208. Corbin Bosch scalped a five-wicket haul in the second innings. Who is Lhuan-dre Pretorius? Know All About South African Batter Who Became Youngest Cricketer To Score A 150 in Test Cricket.

South Africa Defeat Zimbabwe By 328 Runs in 1st Test 2025

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨 A commanding victory for our Proteas men to kick off the Test series! 🇿🇦🔥 A dominant display with both bat and ball, showcasing composure, class, and killer instinct. 🏏 Plenty of positives and match-defining moments; an all-around team performance to take… pic.twitter.com/QH3eZpbVIi — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) July 1, 2025

