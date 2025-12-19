Ai+ Smartphone has announced a new device called the “Ai+ LapTab”, which is set to launch soon in India. The company shared a teaser video showing a tablet with a thin design and two buttons: a power button and a volume button. Ai+ Smartphone posted on social media, “Work, create, unwind, repeat. Ai+ LapTab. Coming soon.” The device will run on NxtQuantum OS. Additionally, the company has hinted at launching its first foldable device in India, expected to be priced at around INR 40,000. Ai+ Nova Flip Launch Timeline Revealed, Madhav Sheth Confirms Launching 1st Flip Phone in Q1 2026; Check Details Here.

Ai+ LapTab Teased Dropped, Launching Soon in India

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