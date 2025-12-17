Madhav Sheth has confirmed the launch of the India-made Ai+ Nova Flip smartphone in Q1 2026. He said, “#NovaFlip blends familiarity with everything a modern smartphone needs to deliver today.” As per a report by NewsVoire shared by Madhav Sheth, the upcoming Nova Flip by Ai+ will be launched at INR 40,000, making high-quality technology more accessible for Indians. The report further stated that the company is expanding its Nova series to include Nova Pro, Nova Ultra, Nova Flip, and even a Fold variant in the future. Nova Flip runs on NxtQuantum OS, intelligently adapting to folded and open states while offering a privacy-first experience with no bloatware or trackers. Madhav Sheth said the flip phone blends nostalgia with modern usability, focusing on compactness and control. Launching in Q1, Nova Flip marks the start of Ai+ Smartphone’s flagship Nova series and 5G roadmap. Realme 16 Pro Plus Processor Details Leaked for Chinese Variant Ahead of India Launch on January 6, 2025; Check Details.

Nova Flip Launching in Q1 2026

