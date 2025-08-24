Airtel is down again, just days after a major network outage. This time, users in Bengaluru and several other major cities have reportedly been hit by another disruption in service. Many customers are facing issues with calls, mobile data, and connectivity. As per Downdetector, the outage peaked around 12:15 PM with 7,109 reports about the Airtel outage. Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express frustration. One user said, “Airtel network is intermittently down across Bangalore. Airtel, please restore your services, please.” Another added, “Waiting for Airtel network to be restored.” Airtel said, 'We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services." Airtel and Dao Division of Indian Army Sign MoU To Strengthen Mobile Communication Infrastructure in Forward Areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Airtel network is intermittently down across Bangalore. Don't keep restarting your phone. your phone is fine 😊😊😊 Airtel, please restore your services, please 🙏#airteldown pic.twitter.com/q0SPPHeC7d — Sneha Raghunath 🇮🇳 (@SnehaRaghunathh) August 24, 2025

Airtel internet down in Bangalore today? Anyone else facing this? @airtelindia at least notify users about outages instead of leaving us clueless! #AirtelDown #bangalore pic.twitter.com/oLhXVm4pjA — Sagar Lama (@sagarblama) August 24, 2025

Ported from Jio to Airtel cuz of the low speeds and network issues. . . 1 month later… . . Airtel is down now 🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/G4f2a0khl1 — Dr. Meet Prajapati (@Meetastasis) August 24, 2025

We apologize for the inconvenience. The issue you're facing appears to be due to a temporary connectivity disruption and is expected to be resolved within 1 hour. Once that time has passed, please restart your mobile phone to restore services. Thank you, Vaishali S https://t.co/GRABSOPD4E — airtel India (@airtelindia) August 24, 2025

