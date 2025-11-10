Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL) shares opened in green on Monday morning, November 10. The shares of Bharti Airtel (NSE: BHARTIARTL) rose to 0.45% to INR 2,010 on November 10. Earlier, telecom operators Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, and the Cellular Operators Association of India, have made a pitch to the government, demanding that the entire 6GHz band, with 1200MHz of spectrum, be allocated through auction for mobile communications, and not be divided with others for low-powered delicensed wifi use. This, they say, will help the government in fulfilling its vision of taking a global lead in 6G in terms of an early rollout of world-class networks and indigenous technology development. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 10, 2025: Swiggy, Nykaa, Bajaj Auto Infra Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

