Dinjan, August 23: In a significant stride towards Civil-Military Fusion and nation-building, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has partnered with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mobile communication infrastructure in the forward areas of Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement marks a significant step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically essential yet geographically remote regions. This initiative will improve cellular network coverage, benefitting both the local populace and deployed troops by ensuring reliable communication facilities.

The Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, owing to their challenging terrain and remoteness, have historically faced constraints in connectivity. This joint effort between the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd reflects the collective resolve to overcome infrastructural limitations, provide modern amenities to local residents and enhance operational communication capabilities for the Armed Forces.

Officials from Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd highlighted their commitment to expanding connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India. This partnership will not only strengthen security and communication for troops safeguarding the nation's borders but also empower local communities through access to better network services, thereby supporting various facets of development like education, healthcare, e-governance and entrepreneurship in these frontier districts.

The MoU stands as a testament to the enduring cooperation between the Armed Forces and corporate India in driving inclusive development, strengthening national security, and bringing remote regions closer to the mainstream.

