Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic partnership with Google to set up India’s first artificial intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Google has announced plans to set up a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam. The facility will allow the tech giant to roll out its full AI stack, aiming to boost India’s adoption of AI and drive transformation across the country. In a press release, Google said, "This investment of approximately $15 billion (USD) over five years (2026-2030) is Google’s largest investment in India to date, and is aligned to the Indian Government’s Viksit Bharat 2047 vision to accelerate the expansion of AI-driven services." Airtel will build a gigawatt-scale data centre in India to support high-demand AI workloads. Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD at Bharti Airtel Limited, said, "This partnership with Google is a defining moment in India's digital future." Google AI Hub Launch in Visakhapatnam Aligns With Vision To Build a Viksit Bharat, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Bharti Airtel Announces Strategic Partnership With Google To Set Up India’s First AI Hub in Visakhapatnam

Bharti Airtel has entered into a strategic partnership with Google to set up India’s first AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. With this, Airtel will establish a gigawatt-scale data center that is capable of handling the most demanding AI workloads in India. Additionally,… pic.twitter.com/gzDBjUQBCd — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) October 14, 2025

