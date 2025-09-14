Thousands of cricket fans were left fuming on Sunday as Airtel Xstream crashed during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. Social media was flooded with complaints, with users claiming the app either froze or failed to load live streaming at crucial moments. Many vented frustration, tagging Airtel for ruining their viewing experience of the much-anticipated clash. Responding to the backlash, Airtel acknowledged the issue, calling it a “temporary glitch” and asked them to restart the device and app. The outage, however, sparked fresh debates about OTT reliability during big-ticket sporting events. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Airtel Xstream Faces Outage During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Airtel Responds

