Thousands of cricket fans were left fuming on Sunday as Airtel Xstream crashed during the high-voltage India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. Social media was flooded with complaints, with users claiming the app either froze or failed to load live streaming at crucial moments. Many vented frustration, tagging Airtel for ruining their viewing experience of the much-anticipated clash. Responding to the backlash, Airtel acknowledged the issue, calling it a “temporary glitch” and asked them to restart the device and app. The outage, however, sparked fresh debates about OTT reliability during big-ticket sporting events. Is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Airtel Xstream Faces Outage During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Hi @airtelindia @Airtel_Presence, Airtel Xstream app isn’t letting me play the live match on Sony LIV – keeps showing an error. Please fix this urgently! #AirtelXstream @SonyLIV stuck, not working on Xtreme mobile App also pic.twitter.com/A7ieHxKlda — Sudesh Prasad (@sudeshprasad) September 14, 2025

@Airtel_Presence Unable to watch Ind-Pak match on xstream even tho I've got subscription of sonyliv through xstream. Frustrating.. pls look into it. pic.twitter.com/ygjQN1k6xz — Sambit (@imsam_it) September 14, 2025

@airtelindia your xstream play is such a sham. App crashes as soon as i start playing india vs pak match — Ankit Bhatia (@Ankitbhatia12) September 14, 2025

Airtel Responds

Hi Karanmunjal, sorry for the trouble with SonyLIV on Airtel Xstream. Error ATV205 usually means a temporary glitch. Please restart your device & app. If it continues, DM us your Airtel number for quick help. Team Airtel https://t.co/2G23qpKzzX — Airtel Cares (@Airtel_Presence) September 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

