The India U-17 men’s national football team are locking horns with arch-rivals Pakistan U-17 men’s national football team in the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match. The India vs Pakistan U-17 football match winner will get the top spot in Group B. The match is scheduled to be played at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Monday, September 22, starting at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the SAFF U17 Championship 2025 matches will not have any live telecast viewing options. So, the India vs Pakistan U-17 football match will not be available on any TV channel. However, fans will have live streaming viewing options of the India vs Pakistan SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Group B match on the Sportzworkz YouTube Channel, for free. SAFF U17 Championship 2025: India U-17 Football Team Aims for Calm, Focused Approach Against Pakistan.

India vs Pakistan, SAFF U17 Championship 2025 Live

