According to reports, Amazon is going to shut its food delivery service in India by the end of December. Reportedly, restaurant partners will have access to Amazon tools and reports till January 2023. As per reports, Amazon sent a mail to restaurant partners that reads, "This decision means that you will no longer get orders from customers via Amazon Food after this date. You will continue to receive orders till then and we expect you to continue fulfilling those orders." Amazon Food Delivery Service To Be Launched in India Soon.

Amazon To Shut Food Delivery Service in India

BREAKING: Amazon to shut food delivery service in India by the end of December. Restaurant partners will have access to Amazon tools and reports till January 2023@deepsekharc reportshttps://t.co/ASMuqPkHbM — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) November 25, 2022

