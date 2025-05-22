Microsoft has sued the Lumma Stealer malware, which has infected nearly 400,000 Windows computers worldwide in just two months. In a blog post on Wednesday, May 21, Microsoft revealed that between March 16 and May 16, 2025, it identified over 394,000 infections linked to the information-stealing malware. Lumma is designed to harvest data from browsers, applications, and cryptocurrency wallets, and can also be used to deploy additional malicious software. Lathika Pai Sues Microsoft: Former Executive Files INR 35.3 Crore Lawsuit Against Tech Giant, Alleges Hostile Work Environment and ‘Constructive Dismissal’.

Microsoft has partnered with others across industry and international law enforcement and facilitated a disruption of Lumma infrastructure and the marketplaces in which the stealer malware was sold to other cybercriminals. https://t.co/KBvVTFm6QX — Microsoft Threat Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) May 21, 2025

Over the past year, Microsoft Threat Intelligence observed the persistent growth and operational sophistication of Lumma Stealer, an infostealer malware used by multiple financially motivated threat actors to target various industries. https://t.co/4VkrKnZBJy — Microsoft Threat Intelligence (@MsftSecIntel) May 21, 2025

