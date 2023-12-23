Oppo on Friday, December 22, launched its latest budget smartphone Oppo A59 5G in India. The Oppo A59 5G phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. Oppo launched the Oppo A59 5G smartphone under the Rs 15,000 price segment. "The OPPO A59 5G is starting at Rs.14,999, and the sale begins on December 25th," a tweet by Oppo on X read. The phone will go on sale on Christmas, December 25, and will be available at OPPO stores, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets. POCO M6 5G With 50MP AI Camera and 90Hz Display Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications and Official Sale Date.

OPPO A59 5G Launched

